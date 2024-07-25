The Leagues Cup is about to begin, an official tournament that has been criticized by both Liga MX and MLS clubs and players, as it is a competition that overlaps both local tournaments, something that only happens in CONCACAF. This being the case, some coaches see this tournament as a secondary competition, which is why they tend to resort to roster rotation, one of them being Fernando Gago, who has made the decision to replace one of his regular starters.
The Chivas coach has decided that the starting goalkeeper for the team in the Leagues Cup will be Óscar Whalley, who throughout the Liga MX and to be even more specific, since Guadalajara was eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions League last semester, has not had any minutes on the field, therefore, Gago considers that this is the ideal opportunity to get the goalkeeper into rhythm.
Azteca Deportes reports that the Argentine coach’s decision has practically been made, but this will not change the coach’s final position, Whalley is and will be the substitute, his opportunity will come in the Leagues Cup, however, as soon as Liga MX resumes its activity, ‘tala’ Rangel will return to the starting lineup with the Verde Valle club, as Gago considers the already selected by the Mexican national team his star for the goal and only wants to give him a rest in this forced league break of up to a month.
