The party of the Colombia National Team against its similar Bolivia on one more date of the qualifying round 2026 World Cup It will be on October 10 in The High, which is more than 4,000 meters high, which has generated strong controversy.

The Bolivians confirmed that this will be the stadium in which they will play the pre-World Cup match, after having beaten there 4-0 against Venezuela with height in its favor.

Oscar Villegas, The Bolivian coach insists that the height is a benefit for them and that they will continue playing matches there.

Bolivia, once defeated Venezuela, went to Santiago de Chile and They achieved a 12th victory over the Australs, so changing is not good for them.

Ramon Jesurunpresident of the Colombian Football Federationcommented that to play in El Alto you have to be “superhumans”, to which the Bolivian coach replied.

“The statements of the president of the FCF are correct in any casebecause if we don’t take it out of context, he also talks about the great heat and humidity that they use. When we go there we become superheroes and when they come here they become superheroes. It speaks of a decision by the Federation to be able to decide where each country wants to play and I really liked that support,” said the coach.

