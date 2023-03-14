High is 12% compared to 2022; even so, ceremony is the 3rd least attended by the North American public in history

The 2023 Oscars were watched by an average of 18.7 million people in the United States, according to Nielsen, company specializing in audience research. The number indicates a 12% increase compared to 2022. The ceremony, however, was the 3rd least attended since Nielsen started tracking.

In 2021, the Oscars were seen by 10.4 million people. The following year, it rose to 16.6 million. Prior to 2018, streaming had never dropped below 32 million.

The awards are broadcast in the US by the broadcaster ABC. There was the movieEverything Everywhere at the Same Time” as the big winner, with 7 statuettes, including best film. A ABC holds the broadcast rights to the event until 2028.

According to the newspaper New York Times, it is possible that the audience rose due to the incident involving Will Smith and Chris Rock, at the 2022 ceremony. At the time, the comedian made a joke about the haircut of Jada Pinkett Smith, Will’s wife. The actor went onstage and slapped Chris Rock across the face.

Another reason for the growth of public interest, according to the newspaper, would have been the box office success of films such as “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Avatar: The Way of Water” It is “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time”.

The presentation of soundtracks by stars such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga would also have contributed to the increase, as well as the increase in publicity for the event on social networks.

According to the magazine Varietythe 1998 Oscar ceremony, which had “Titanic” as best film, it was the most watched in history. It attracted over 55.3 million viewers.