Óscar Valentín was chosen by Ray fans as the best player on the team last April. The Ajofrín player thanked the supporters for the award and expressed his desire to reciprocate the trust of the Vallecano fans on the field. “This year I am having minutes and, therefore, more confidence. The level of the player is seen with the minutes. I am very comfortable,” he said.

The player from the Strip also analyzed the challenges that remain for the team in these last four games of the season. Thus, Valentín highlighted his full confidence in the team: “There are four games. Now things have turned uphill for us, but I am confident that we will get as many points as possible. I think the team can achieve it and we will be able to achieve the goal. Now we have to show what we have done throughout the season. “

He also had time to talk about the next rival, Fuenlabrada. “It is a complicated field, a very difficult opponent and we want to take the three points to try to depend as much as possible on us,” he said about the next visit from Iraola’s team to Fernando Torres de Fuenlabrada.