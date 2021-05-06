«The CIS was gradually bringing us closer to the 3% needed to enter the Regional Assembly. The success of Más Madrid will be a boost ”, says the coordinator of Más Región Oscar Urralburu. / V. VICÉNS / AGM DAVID GOMEZ Thursday, 6 May 2021, 02:31



Óscar Urralburu Arza (Pamplona, ​​1971) starred in September 2019 in an act of dignity, which takes on more value in these times in which the word transfuguismo has become fashionable. In disagreement with the line of his party, Podemos, Urralburu left his seat in the Assembly and returned to his teaching position at a public institute. P