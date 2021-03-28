The match More Region has been officially constituted in Murcia with shared leadership among the former Podemos deputies in the Assembly María Giménez Casalduero and Óscar Urralburu. Both head the Coordinator, which was elected this Sunday in a Constituent Assembly where the members of the Regional Council and the Guarantees Commission were also appointed. The conclave took place by videoconference with the presence of representatives of Más País from other territories, such as Esperanza Gómez (Andalusia), Juanan Geraldes (Catalonia), Mónica García, candidate for the presidency of Madrid, and the deputy in Congress Íñigo Errejón.

Only one application was submitted to the process. In addition to Óscar Urralburu and María Giménez, who are the general coordinators, Álex Hidalgo appears as spokesperson in the Coordinator; Mario Jiménez, as Secretary of Organization; Martín García Noguera, as head of Political Analysis; Lorena Lorca, as secretary of Feminisms; José Antonio Meseguer, Secretary of the Economy; the activist of the Pro Soterramiento platform Antonio Hernández as Secretary of Infrastructures. In the Regional Council are, among others, the former general secretary of CC OO José Luis Romero, and the one who was a deputy of Podemos in the Assembly in the last legislature Miguel García Quesada.

Óscar Urralburu pointed out that the party’s political line “She is feminist, green and focused on people’s problems”. Once the leadership is chosen, “it is time to stand up to the unified Trumpist right in the regional government and put the roadmap in the direction of the regional and municipal elections of 2023.”

For his part, Íñigo Errejón pointed out that Más Región “has full organizational and political autonomy”, as well as a clear approach: “betting on being a party with a green look, defending the public system and fighting so that we live in a more fair and equal ».