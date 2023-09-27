Wednesday, September 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Oscar Sevilla wins in Pereira and Germán Gómez is leader of the Classic

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 27, 2023
in Sports
0
Oscar Sevilla wins in Pereira and Germán Gómez is leader of the Classic

Close


Close

Oscar Seville

Oscar Seville.

Photo:

RCN Classic Press

Oscar Seville.

The stage ended in Pereira.

The Hispanic-Colombian Oscar Sevilla, dThe 46-year-old won this Wednesday the demanding fifth stage of the RCN Classic, which passed through the demanding Alto de La Línea, a day in which the youth Germán Darío Gómez took the lead from Oscar Quiroz.

The Team Medellín runner completed the 117-kilometer section between the cities of Ibagué and Pereira cwith a time of three hours, 27 minutes and 29 seconds and defeated the Colombians Kevin Castillo (Sistecrédito), Diego Pescador (Gw Shimano) and César Nicolás Paredes (Arroz Zulia) and the Venezuelan Luis Guillermo Mora (Arroz Zulia) in an exciting final sprint. Zulia).
(The former Colombian soccer player who was shot in the middle of a violent robbery in Valledupar died)
(Attention! Millonarios vs Unión Magdalena is postponed due to a new concert in El Campín)

See also  Luis Díaz: reveal astronomical figures of his price in Liverpool

Closed duel

The corridor Javier Jamaica (Team Medellín) starred in the breakaway of the day after crossing La Línea, a breakaway that was neutralized less than 20 kilometers from the finish by the group that starred in the finish.

With the results of the day, Gómez (Gw Shimano) leads with a time of 19h40:13, followed by Pescador, also a junior, three seconds behind. They are followed in the general standings by Seville, 14 seconds behind; the Colombian Aldemar Reyes (Team Medellín), at 17, and Daniel Muñoz (EPM), to 24. Quiroz, who had a bad day, fell to eleventh place and was 2 minutes and 37 minutes behind the new leader.

The sixth stage of the RCN Classic will be played on Thursday between the municipalities of Carthage and Versailles, in the department of Valle del Cauca (southwest), a 150.4 kilometer route that will have a first-class mountain pass and another second-class one a few kilometers from the finish.
(Luis Díaz reaches millionaire figures: he is among the most expensive players in the world)

See also  Millionaires: the statistical data that has fans worried

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Oscar #Sevilla #wins #Pereira #Germán #Gómez #leader #Classic

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lieksa | Serious work accident at Kevätniemi sawmill

Lieksa | Serious work accident at Kevätniemi sawmill

Recommended

No Result
View All Result