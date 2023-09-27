Oscar Sevilla wins in Pereira and Germán Gómez is leader of the Classic

The Hispanic-Colombian Oscar Sevilla, dThe 46-year-old won this Wednesday the demanding fifth stage of the RCN Classic, which passed through the demanding Alto de La Línea, a day in which the youth Germán Darío Gómez took the lead from Oscar Quiroz.

The Team Medellín runner completed the 117-kilometer section between the cities of Ibagué and Pereira cwith a time of three hours, 27 minutes and 29 seconds and defeated the Colombians Kevin Castillo (Sistecrédito), Diego Pescador (Gw Shimano) and César Nicolás Paredes (Arroz Zulia) and the Venezuelan Luis Guillermo Mora (Arroz Zulia) in an exciting final sprint. Zulia).

Closed duel

The corridor Javier Jamaica (Team Medellín) starred in the breakaway of the day after crossing La Línea, a breakaway that was neutralized less than 20 kilometers from the finish by the group that starred in the finish.

With the results of the day, Gómez (Gw Shimano) leads with a time of 19h40:13, followed by Pescador, also a junior, three seconds behind. They are followed in the general standings by Seville, 14 seconds behind; the Colombian Aldemar Reyes (Team Medellín), at 17, and Daniel Muñoz (EPM), to 24. Quiroz, who had a bad day, fell to eleventh place and was 2 minutes and 37 minutes behind the new leader.

The sixth stage of the RCN Classic will be played on Thursday between the municipalities of Carthage and Versailles, in the department of Valle del Cauca (southwest), a 150.4 kilometer route that will have a first-class mountain pass and another second-class one a few kilometers from the finish.

