The Spanish Óscar Sevilla (Medellín Team), who was second overall, was forced to withdraw from the Tour Colombia 2024 for suffering a hard fall that caused a possible broken collarbone and injuries to his face, as the team explained this Thursday.

The accident occurred about 500 meters from the finish line in Tunja, in the section in which the national road champion, Alejandro Osorio, broke the winning streak of World Tour cyclists in the race.

Several riders fell at the end of the fraction and the one who bore the brunt was Sevilla, the most experienced rider in the race, 47 years old.

Medical report from Óscar Sevilla

Team Medellín issued a statement this Thursday explaining Seville's medical situation.

“Our runner Óscar Sevilla suffered a fall in the third stage of the Tour Colombia that was held on a circuit in Tunja over 141.9 kilometers. With 500 meters to go, when the fraction was defined, Sevilla was involved in a fall of several runners and hit the enclosing fences,” says the team's statement.

Currently the cyclist is undergoing different medical checkups as diagnostic aids and in the next few hours we will give the official medical report. It was necessary to take stitches on his face and shoulder. The runner is well and conscious.#FuerzaSevilla 💪🏻 — Team Medellín EPM (@team_medellin) February 8, 2024

“Currently the cyclist is undergoing different medical checkups as diagnostic aids and in the next few hours we will give the official medical report. It was necessary to take stitches on his face and shoulder. The rider is well and conscious,” the document adds.

The new report on the health of Seville

After carrying out tests, the team published a second medical report on Seville on Thursday night.

“After the fall that our rider suffered during stage 3 of the Tour Colombia, Seville, he was transferred to the Medilaser Clinic in Tunja where he underwent a medical evaluation. There, a tomography of the cervical spine, thorax and skull was performed. In addition, X-rays.

“After analyzing the results, the specialist doctor determined that Our runner suffered a cortical fracture of the left clavicle and a fracture of the first costal arch. In addition, lacerations to the face and shoulder that required suturing.

“The fractures suffered do not require surgery. However, Óscar Sevilla will be under medical monitoring in the coming days and, clearly, he is leaving the Tour Colombia so he will not start tomorrow in stage 4.”

The Tour Colombia continues this Friday with the fourth stage, between Paipa and Zipaquirá, over 181.8 kilometers.

