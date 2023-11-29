Oscar Sevilla, Spanish cyclist living in Colombia, 47 years old, has announced that will remain in the peloton in 2024 to face his 26th season as a professional, renewing for another year with his current team, the continental Medellín.

It may be of interest to you: Official! Nairo Quintana reveals the first test that he will face in 2024: it will be in Europe

The corridor of Ossa de Montiel (Albacete), second in the Vuelta a España and seventh in the Tour in 2001, he cleared up doubts and will continue one more season enjoying cycling, his vital passion, after a 2023 where he has won 11 victories.

Photo: RCN Classic Press

This year’s winner of the Return to Panama and the recent Tour of Hainan, Among other successes, the professional cyclist since 1998 will continue to break longevity records as a professional.

Also: Another cycling boss admits doping: Jan Ullrich confesses

“I am already taking cycling every year month by month, enjoying what I love most and hoping to have a great year,” Sevilla assured in Mundo Ciclístico.

A great 2023, with 4 overall victories and 7 stages, encouraged the Spaniard to renew for another year with Medellín.

From left From left: Oscar Sevilla (second), Fabio Duarte (champion) and William Peña (third), the podium of the RCN Classic.

“It was a very good year, with a very stable season throughout the year, with high levels from January to October. It will be difficult to match 2023, but I hope it will be satisfactory and that we will all be satisfied with what we are doing,” he says.

Seville is already organizing with the Team Medellin, team he joined in 2017, the calendars and races he will participate in, and his training is already underway for next season.

Read here: Egan Bernal explodes against critics of Colombian cycling: ‘They make you want to hit them’

“I’m already starting to work again after a short break. Now we are doing physical preparation in the gym, running a race, thinking about 2024 and having fun,” he noted.

For Seville there is no other objective other than “enjoy as much as possible, and perform to the maximum.”

“I think that every year, month after month, I have been enjoying what I like most, which is cycling and contributing, and I hope to have a great year,” concluded Óscar Sevilla.

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

More news in EL TIEMPO