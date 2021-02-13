Oscar Ruggeri is outraged with politicians by the way in which the vaccination plan against Covid. True to his style, he claimed them without filtering: “They should be ashamed,” he said.

From the cycle F90 (ESPN, at 1 o’clock), where he works as a columnist, the Cabezón spoke directly to the Minister of Health of the Nation Ginés González García: 87, no. She has been locked up for a year! “

Then, he stated: “The essentials should be vaccinated first. The teachers should be vaccinated because if they are going to start school, they should be immunized. All the essentials plus the President have to be vaccinated.”

Furious, the former soccer player shot: “It cannot be that mayors, deputies, senators with 40, 45 years old show me the vaccinated arm and my mother, 87 years old, is not vaccinated. They should be ashamed: my mother, locked up and you show your arm as if to say ‘did you see that I was vaccinated?’ Come on, see you ”.

Oscar Ruggeri: “Ginés, put the batteries: finish with the essentials and start with the retired, who are dying,” he asked the Minister of Health regarding vaccination. Photo Mario Quinteros / Archive.

Unable to contain his anger, Ruggeri added: “I have a chance of getting vaccinated: 60 years old, I call one, I call another … I could tell someone, being Ruggeri … But, am I going to get vaccinated before than my mom? Shame on them! Our grandparents are not vaccinated and you show the card“.

Very concerned about the issue of his mother being, like so many other people her age, not vaccinated, El Cabezón lashed out with everything: “I watch the news and I get a pain in the belly. With the few vaccines that reach us … My mother lives in Corral de Bustos, what happens? Do you have to live in Buenos Aires? Mommy, stay indoors for the years you have left“.

“Don’t be advantageous. Shitty Advantages. My mother locked up at 87, I haven’t seen her for a year. Locked up in Corral de Bustos, “Oscar Ruggeri continued with his tirade against politicians.

To close, he again addressed the Minister of Health: “Ginés, get on with it, ”he said. End with the essentials and start with the dying retirees. My mother charges nineteen thousand pesos and above all, she does not get vaccinated … All the old men! “.”Sorry, but I had it inside“, he finished, enraged.

ACE