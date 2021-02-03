It seems incredible, but with only one year after his return, Miguel Ángel Russo would have the hours counted as Boca Juniors technical director. Despite having won the Super League (2019-2020) and the Diego Armando Maradona Cup (2021) against BanfieldThey do not seem sufficient achievements to continue leading the xeneize cadre. The reason for his possible departure? Not having won the Copa Libertadores, the club’s greatest obsession.

Because of this, in the ESPN program 90 Minutos de Fútbol, the panelists and Pollo Vignolo had a heated debate about the future of the DT who won the sixth –and last- Copa Libertadores de Boca in 2007. Who ignited the discussion was nothing more and nothing less than Oscar Ruggeri himself, who assured that Russo has the hours counted on the team.

# ESPNF90 📺 | ESPN THERE IS A BET ON THE TABLE! Ruggeri bet anyone on the F90 panel that Russo was going to be displaced from his position as Boca’s coach. pic.twitter.com/PGraDVWQ7e – ESPN Football Club Argentina (@ESPNFCarg) February 3, 2021

“Boca prepared to win the Copa Libertadores, when the Cup is over it is evaluated. He is called and the decision is told. These things that happen, happen so that it goes away. If you want to disguise and do not want to give names, do it. Things are simple: Russo is out of Boca. They are going to crack it, “said the big head.

As the show progressed, so did the spirits. The former captain of the National Team pointed out that Riquelme has all the power: “The advice is not advice, it is Riquelme.” And he went further: “He was not a positive leader, he fought with 9”, referring to the historic fight with Martín Palermo.

At one point, Vignolo and Ruggeri starred in a scene where, in front of their teammates, they bet on Russo’s continuity in the team.

Miguel Ángel Russo giving instructions during the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores against Santos, on January 6, 2021. Source: Agustín Marcarian (EFE).

“I bet you what you want that they will crack it […] I do not agree with what is happening with Russo. I want it to end, ”said Ruggeri.

It should be remembered that the malaise in the Boca world has been brewing for some time. After the elimination that the team suffered against Santos in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, in post-match statements, Carlos Tevez said that “Something had broken in the group, because we couldn’t look at each other.”

Are the DT’s hours counted? It is not known, but Ruggeri announced that –supportedly- they are already moving to replace the coach: “He signed a contract and has to fulfill it, and there are names turning behind.”