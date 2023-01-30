In his debut in the Argentine Professional Soccer League, Boca defeated Atlético Tucumán 1-0 at La Bombonera and started the championship on the right foot after the painful defeat in the International Super Cup against Racing in what was the first match of the 2023 season for Xeneize. In this initial match in the domestic championship, the figure of the match was Óscar Romero.
The Paraguayan midfielder played a great game on an individual level in what was a very weak game collectively. The No. 10 was the one who gave victory to Hugo Ibarra’s team after a great overflow by Sebastián Villa on the left side of the attack of the blue and gold team that ended with Romero defining the race with the goal in front.
Furthermore, in what was a match with very few emotions, Romero was the one who tried the most to create play for his team, being the player who dribbled the most throughout the 90 minutes of play. In addition, he was also the one who led his team on offense since he was the one who shot the most by doing so in 5 opportunities.
A particular situation that occurred was that after the goal scored, Romero went directly to celebrate his score in front of the Boca fans who were located in the box area and made the historic Topo Gigio as well as Juan Román Riquelme, vice president and visible face of the board of directors of the Ribera club.
Romero will seek to continue with this level with the aim of establishing himself in the starting eleven of the Ibarra team to demonstrate all his quality with the aim of being able to achieve the long-awaited title that the Boca fan aspires to: the Copa Libertadores de América.
