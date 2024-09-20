Paraná Pesquisas survey shows Izolda Cela with 37.3% of intentions; election in the city has only 2 candidates

The state deputy Oscar Rodrigues (Brazil Union) leads with 49.8% of voting intentions in the dispute for the City Hall of Sobral (CE), according to a survey by Paraná Pesquisas released this Friday (20.Sep.2024). His only opponent, the former governor of Ceará Izolda Cela (PSB) appears with 37.3%. Here is the full (PDF – 392 kB).

Read the stimulated scenario below (when the names of the candidates are presented to the interviewees):

Oscar Rodrigues (Union Brazil) – 49.8 %;

Izolda Cela (PSB) – 37.3%;

– 37.3%; they don’t know – 5.8%;

blank/null/none – 7%.

The survey was conducted by Paraná Pesquisas from September 16 to 19, 2024. 640 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Sobral (CE). The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 4 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number CE-00499/2024.

According to Paraná Pesquisas, the cost of the study was R$40,000. The amount was paid by the Don 7 Media Group.

