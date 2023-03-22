Óscar Rentería continues to be a topic of conversation in the Colombian journalism environment. The experienced Valluno communicator, who in recent days left the space of ‘El Pulso del Fútbol’ by decision of Caracol Radio, does not stop appearing on social networks due to the controversy surrounding his departure.

Although Rentería himself explained his version of events on Twitter, the followers of the leading program from 1 to 2 pm do not let the sore close.

Not surprisingly, after the debut of his replacement, Rentería became a trend again. On this occasion, for the strong crying that would have starred after his dismissal.

The cry of Renteria

This Monday, in the middle of the welcome program for journalist Juan Felipe Cadavid, veteran César Augusto Londoño dedicated a couple of words to Óscar Rentería. And, in the middle of his intervention, he revealed the crying of the communicator who left the radio space in an untimely manner.

“Óscar asked me with tears in his eyes when he stopped doing this program (sic)”, commented Londoño at the outset.

Then, he added: “He told me: ‘César, please, that ‘El Pulso’ continues to be the first sports program on the radio in Colombia, as all the measurements indicate.”

In the end, Londoño noted that his message, through tears, was genuine: “He said it without hatred, without rancor, with generosity and, above all, with great emotion, because it came from his heart.”

The exit of Renteria

“I was very surprised by the latest determination made by Caracol Radio, which I had to accept but of course I will never share”said Rentería input in a message posted on their social networks.

“The decision surprised many radio, press and television colleagues who sent their messages of solidarity, anticipating that this has to be considered as a serious failure against freedom of expression in our country,” he added.



“With the work accomplished, I can retire from the big door”he commented.

In his message, Rentería spoke of the statements that would have motivated his departure. “I want to tell you what happened,” he said, remembering his words about Hakimi’s case.

“A woman should not go alone to a soccer player’s apartment,” he is said to have said a few days ago.

“First they have to get to know people (…), establish a healthy, honest relationship, and not go first to the apartment of a single soccer player, where you can take a risk,” Rentería now assured that he said.

“That is a message of solidarity with women,” he said last Thursday.

Then he recounted: “Someone took it (the audio of his statements) as an offense and sent it to the sports authorities of Caracol, the people who run the company nationally and internationally and a decision was made that of course I had to accept but I will never share.”

