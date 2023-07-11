Óscar Rentería announced that he is back. The commentator from Vallecuco, who was fired from ‘Caracol Radio’ in March of this year, reported that he has a new program in the media.

And, as he said, it will be a “controversial program.”

Óscar Rentería, in a controversial program

Óscar Rentería began his career as a radio announcer at a local station called Radio Sideral.

According to press reports collected by different media, Rentería left ‘El Pulso del Fútbol’ on behalf of some statements about the delicate case for sexual abuse faced by the PSG footballer, Achraf Hakimi.

“A woman should not go alone to a soccer player’s apartment,” was the phrase that supposedly unleashed the avalanche.

“I still think that if that girl went to the player’s apartment alone, she knew what could happen. Why does she come to complain later,” Rentería said later.



“I don’t believe her film, maybe it’s true and I have to apologize, but I don’t believe it. That is my thought and I deeply respect anyone who thinks otherwise, but I do not share it “came to assert the communicator.

(Also: Egan Bernal’s mother comes out in defense of her son after criticism in the 2023 Tour de France).

And now, more than three months after leaving ‘Caracol’, Rentería announced that it will be in a new space of ‘Telepacífico’.

“This Sunday, at noon, we are going to start ‘Pena Máxima’ on Telepacífico, a controversial program”Renteria said.

As reported, in the new adventure he will be accompanied by journalists César Polanía and Juan Antonio Bernardi.

“It is the first meter of the kilometer that I am going to cover in my comeback,” Rentería commented in his announcement.

More news

SPORTS