The departure of Óscar Rentería Jiménez from the program El Pulso del Fútbol and from Caracol Radio generated a lot of noise, due to the circumstances that generated the decision on the part of the directors of the chain.

Rentería was fired after referring to the situation of the Moroccan player Achraf Hakimi, accused of rape. The comments of the experienced Valle del Cauca journalist were considered sexist.

Óscar Rentería was fired from Caracol Radio for some unfortunate statements he gave about the rape complaint against Hakimi. “I still think that if that girl went to the player’s apartment alone, she knew what could happen. And why does she come to claim her later ”. pic.twitter.com/TWzuSnclbQ — Out of context Colombian football (@OutofcontextFPC) March 15, 2023

The surprise departure of Rentería generated a schism in Caracol Radio, which had to rearrange pieces to replace his departure. Last Tuesday, Juan Felipe Cadavid made his Pulse debut alongside César Augusto Londoño.

The latter took advantage, that same day, to support Rentería and to launch strong taunts at Iván Mejía Álvarez, who was on the program until 2018, first with Hernán Peláez Restrepo, from 2000 to 2015, and then with Londoño.

Rentería broke his silence after the departure of the Pulse

Days after his departure from El Pulso, Rentería reappeared on social networks this Thursday and took the opportunity to vent with his followers. “I break my silence,” he expressed on Twitter, where he posted a video.

“Very happy for the massive demonstration of listeners, who continue to send messages of support and backing in the face of what happened with Caracol in recent days,” Rentería said after showing the movement he has had on his networks and the number of emails he has received. Received as a show of support.

“I left El Pulso in first place, with a billing record. That makes me feel more current than ever and for that reason, I’ll be back soon,” he finished, although he clarified, in a text mounted on the video, that he will do it “in another microphone”.

