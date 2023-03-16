Oscar Renteriathe experienced journalist who had been serving as one of the only two panelists on Caracol Radio’s ‘Pulso del Fútbol’, is no longer on the leading program of the 1 to 2 pm slot on Colombian radio.

Óscar Rentería is the winner of the Simón Bolívar National Journalism Award in 1983.

The departure of Óscar Rentería from the program that he had been leading together with César Augusto Londoño, after the departure of Iván Mejía, comes after he ended up being strongly criticized for his position in the delicate case of sexual abuse faced by the PSG footballer, Achraf Hakimi.

According to the portal ‘Pulzo’, Rentería “was expelled” from the program.

Apparently, reports the medium in question, his departure is due to the controversy caused by what was said regarding Hakimi.

“A woman should not go alone to a soccer player’s apartment,” was the phrase that supposedly unleashed the avalanche.

“I still think that if that girl went to the player’s apartment alone, she knew what could happen. Why does she come to complain later,” Rentería said later.

“I don’t believe her film, maybe it’s true and I have to apologize, but I don’t believe it. That is my thought and I deeply respect anyone who thinks otherwise, but I do not share it,” the communicator came to assert.

So far, the Prisa Group has not made the departure of Rentería official. However, all digital pieces in which the communicator appeared have been removed.

