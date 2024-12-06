The Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, captured attention this Friday at the Constitution Day event in Congress for a peculiar accessory that has not gone unnoticed: a Sonny Angel. This little doll, which has conquered thousands of people around the world, has caught the attention of attendees and social media users.

The Sonny Angels, created by Japanese designer Toru Soeya, are figures of just seven centimeters with hats of fruits, animals or flowers that have made them unmistakable. Each one has small wings on its back and wears a colorful headdress distinctive from the series or limited edition it is a part of.

The latest to join this trend has been Puente, who has not hesitated to arrive at Congress with a Sonny Angel on his smartphone. The minister received this figure at the Federal Congress of the PSOE held last week in Seville, where an assistant gave it to him.

These mini angels, which were born as a simple toy, have crossed continents and generations to become an essential item for celebrities like Rosalía. Now, Puente has proven that the Sonny Angels They not only have a place in the field of entertainmentbut they can also sneak into the political sphere.

The success of the Sonny Angel means that they are sold out in most official points of sale, both physical and on-line. However, they play the mystery, because They are sold in surprise capsules of different themes (fruits, flowers, vegetables, animals, sweets…) and the buyer does not know which one they will have until they open that packaging.