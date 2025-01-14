The until now Secretary General of Sustainable Mobility assumes the controls of the public operator after the forced resignation of the Minister of Transport of Raúl Blanco





The Council of Ministers confirmed this Tuesday what was an open secret. Álvaro Fernández Heredia will assume the presidency of Renfe at the proposal of the Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, with the aim of opening a new stage in Renfe, more in line with the management that the pucelano wants to do in the public operator, who has also taken the lead. challenge of making Renfe a company on par with Aena, “in not a long time.”

The appointment comes a week after Raül Blanco announced his resignation as president of the Transport entity. An exit that the Catalan justified for “personal reasons”, but that was pushed by the hand of Puente. “We have both agreed that we needed a different profile,” said the former mayor of Valladolid last week.

(There will be an extension).