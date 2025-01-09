The Minister of Transport separates the departure of Raül Blanco from the problems with Talgo
The Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, denies that Raül Blanco’s departure from the presidency of Renfe is due to the continuous failures of the new Avril trains delivered by Talgo and assures that the change aims to open a new stage…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Óscar #Puente #drops #Fernández #Heredia #preside #Renfe #sets #challenge #turning #operator #Aena
Leave a Reply