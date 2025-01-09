The Minister of Transport separates the departure of Raül Blanco from the problems with Talgo



01/09/2025



Updated at 10:59 a.m.





The Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, denies that Raül Blanco’s departure from the presidency of Renfe is due to the continuous failures of the new Avril trains delivered by Talgo and assures that the change aims to open a new stage…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only