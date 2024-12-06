The Minister of Transport, Óscar Puente, This Friday he denied the alleged irregularities that the commissioner of the Koldo case, Víctor de Aldama, attributes to former minister José Luis Ábalos. He has done so through a thread on X, formerly Twitter, in which he analyzes the documents on road awards that the businessman delivered on Wednesday to the Supreme Court to support his version.

Puente states on the social network that, of the seven contracts presented by Aldama to the judge as examples of commission collection by the former socialist, only one was tendered during the period in which he directed the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda. He also adds that in that case «nothing irregular has been observed in the contracting file.

«These are the documents that have emerged through the media of what Víctor de Aldama has presented in court as accreditation of contracts that were arbitrarily awarded in the general direction of highways to companies that later They paid commissions in exchange for those awards. There are seven works. “We are going to analyze one by one to see what signs of truth this information has,” the current Minister of Transport began his thread.

In his publications, Puente emphasizes that two of the contracts mentioned by Aldama date back to the time when the head of Fomento was the popular Íñigo de la Sernawho held the position from 2016 to 2018. Two others correspond to the period in which the head of the Ministry was occupied by the socialist Rachel Sanchez. Regarding the latter, it stands out that “the highest valued bidder in the technical phase was not ultimately awarded.”









1.- I open a thread. These are the documents that have emerged through the media, of what Víctor de Aldama has presented in Court as accreditation of contracts that were arbitrarily awarded in the general direction of highways to companies that then paid… pic.twitter.com/QaN0sJANHB — Oscar Puente (@oscar_puente_) December 6, 2024

Regarding two other contracts cited by the commission agent, the current head of Transportation highlights that “they haven’t even been tendered yet”. In this way, he concludes that, of the seven works, two are before Ábalos, two are later and only one corresponds to the period of the former socialist. And about this, Puente points out, «nothing irregular has been observed in the contracting file.

In conclusion, the minister – who says he has to “continue analyzing and going deeper based on the judicial documentation” – considers it “striking” that what Aldama has chosen to highlight in his writing remains “so clearly and immediately discredited”.

«What the investigated person provides in court is the investment annex of the General State Budget. As proof lacks the slightest valuesince in that annex there are works started before the arrival of the PSOE Government, works that were not even put out to tender when Ábalos was minister and others that have not even been put out to tender,” he says.

Bites due to public works

This assessment by Puente of the documentation provided by Aldama comes a few hours after Ábalos asked the judge in the Koldo case in the Supreme Court to indicate his voluntary declaration as an investigator for a date after December 12. The former minister, who had already confirmed that he would appear voluntarily to testify that day, makes this request to have time to study all the documentation well of the cause.

Just two days before, last Wednesday, Aldama’s defense provided the investigating judge of the Koldo case in the Supreme Court with a battery of documents along with a document that accuses Ábalos of collect bribes for public works and, specifically, for a dozen road section awards. According to what he says, he even signed a purchase contract with him in his favor for a 1.9 million flat just to guarantee that the companies to which the works would be awarded would pay the corresponding commission.

Aldama has presented this documentation, 37 pages without counting the annexes that include some general budget tables of roads in 2021 with a projection, precisely, until 2024, almost two weeks after testifying before the judge at the National Court and being released. At that time, the businessman said things like that the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, wanted to meet him and that he thanked him “for what he was doing.”