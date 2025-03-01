02/28/2025



Updated 03/01/2025 at 05: 24h.





The newspaper library returns to smoke after the statement as a witness of Jessica Rodríguez, ex -partner of former Minister José Luis Ábalos, this Thursday in the Supreme Court. A testimony that has expanded suspicions to the Ministries of Transportation and Agriculture, after recognizing that charged, without having to workin two positions in the public and tragsa public companies.

In Ineco, a transport dependent, the witness was hired between February 2019 and February 2021.

And this hiring has remembered the appearance that the current head of the aforementioned portfolio, Óscar Puente, had in the Investigation Commission on the Koldo case in the Senate on November 28, 2024, exactly three months ago.

That day, Puente literally assured that it “consulted” the characteristics of said contracting and that there was no “Nothing in those hiring files” that would have “made you think about the existence of any illegality. If I had detected it, I have no doubt that I had proceeded to make the corresponding complaint ».









He explained then that the ex -partner of Ábalos It was hired by “production circumstances”with an eventual contract of two years and “without consisting some kind of instruction, order, recommendation or suggestions by the then Ministry of Development.”

“The curriculum was compatible”

“He This person’s curriculum was compatible with the requirements required in the vacancy. The process began to assess his suitability for the position offered, a personal interview was conducted and the result obtained in this process was favorable, ”explained that bridge day.

As they reported Carmen Lucas-Torres and Antonio Ramírez In this same newspaper, unlike Tragsa, who has already announced the search for those responsible for Jessica’s absenteeism and also measures, neither the Ministry of Transportation as responsible, wanted to make statements to ABC about the stage in which he was part of his staff.