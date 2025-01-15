Óscar Puente appoints Álvaro Fernández de Heredia as the new president of Renfe

The Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, has appointed Álvaro Fernández de Heredia as the new president of Renfe, replacing Raül Blanco, who has held this position for the last two years. The appointment was approved at the meeting of the Council of Ministers this Tuesday, as Ministry sources have confirmed to Europa Press and Fernández de Heredia himself has assured on his social networks. “I face the presidency of Renfe with all the commitment to be at the level of travelers and its workers,” he said.

Fernández Heredia, Civil Engineer and PhD in Transport Infrastructure from the Polytechnic University of Madrid (UPM), has 20 years of professional experience in the mobility and transport sector and has developed his consulting activity. , research and university teaching, with management positions at different levels.

Also in the public administration, for four years he was managing director of the Madrid Municipal Transport Company (EMT) – when Manuela Carmena was mayor – and for another four years director of Urban Buses of Valladolid (Auvasa) between 2019 and 2023 – when Puente was mayor of that city.

In addition, he is a member of the Advisory Council of the Ministry of Transport, a member of the European Committee of the International Union of Public Transport and a member of the Executive Committee of the Collective Urban Transport Association, and has published more than 30 publications in scientific journals and books related to the mobility.

New Secretary General of Mobility

The Council of Ministers has also approved the appointment of Sara Hernández del Olmo as the new Secretary General of Sustainable Mobility to replace Fernández de Heredia.

She is a Road, Channel and Port Engineer and has a PhD in Transportation from the Polytechnic University of Madrid. With more than 15 years of experience, he has acquired knowledge in territorial strategic planning and business consulting within the transportation, logistics and mobility sector.

It is specialized in the proposal of sustainable transport policies, planning and functional design of transport and logistics-intermodal infrastructures, market analysis, business plans, operating models and feasibility and structuring studies.

Throughout her professional career, she has developed her activity in consulting and professional advice within Deloitte and in a previous stage as a researcher at TRANSyT, a leading Research Center in transportation and territory projects.

She has several publications in scientific journals and mobility sector conferences, and has been a professor in the Transport Department of the Polytechnic University of Madrid and professor of various master’s degrees, courses and seminars.