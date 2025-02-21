The Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puenteannounced this Friday the programming of a high -speed train “early” between Granada and Madrid Since the end of April. The objective is to facilitate the mobility of professionals who need to reach the capital at an earlier hour, promote the use of railroad on business trips and contribute to decarbonizing transport.

So, Renfe will advance the departure schedule of the first bird in the morning to start from the Granada station at 06.12 hours and arrive at the Almudena Grande Atocha Puerta station at 09.44 hours, 48 ​​minutes before the current time. The service will keep the intermediate stops in Loja, Antequera and Córdoba and will last about three hours and 32 minutes, five minutes less, as the Ministry has transferred in a note.

“With this modification, connectivity is improved and The offer to the needs of travelers adaptswith a more efficient and adequate service to mobility for professional or business reasons, “explained the person in charge of transport.” We work to bring both cities closer“The minister said during a technical visit to the works of the Loja Variant (Granada), a 19-kilometer stretch integrated in the high-raised high speed line that will reduce travel times with Granada and Almería.

During the visit, the minister has supervised the works that are being carried out in the section of Riofrío and has announced that the procedures to tender in the first semester of the year the works of the last section of the variant, the one that crosses The Genil Valley, by 341 million euros (VAT included). The project was approved in December 2024. Thus, this year the works of all sections of the variant will be activated or completed with an investment of 555 million euros.

The works of the variant section of Loja-Riofrío, 3.2 kilometers long, have an investment of 48.9 million euros and comprise the construction of the international or standard wide platform and the platform on which the Future Loja High Speed ​​Station and its parking lots, whose project is in writing.

The section will contribute to the permeability of the infrastructure, through 17 drainage works and two higher steps on which a road, a road and a livestock road. Likewise, roads A-341 and A-4153 will be replied. Currently, work is being done on land movements, clearing, drainage and archeology, and Building drains. All this necessary to then be able to build the railway platform.

The Loja variant is part of the Mediterranean corridor and will be equipped with platform for double road in standard width. The four sections that make it upand that have a total investment of 555 million (VAT included), are the variant of Loja-RioFrío (3.2 km), works in execution; the Loja-A-92 variant (6.3 km), works awarded by 148.7 million; The Genil Loja-Valle variant (7.9 km), with the approved construction project and in process for its tender; and the section corresponding to the viaduct on the conventional line Bobadilla-Granada (1.7 km), already completed.

Technical challenge to safeguard the environment

The passage of the Antequera-Granada AVE by the Loja region develops in an area environmentally sensitive and great complexityin which the presence of an aquifer stands out. The layout of the Loja variant, which runs in one third of its tunnel or viaduct tour, resolves the technical challenge and the preservation of the environment with a new itinerary to the south of the city and the A-92 highway, by the Lade of the Sierra de Loja.

The paths of the Variant section of Loja-A-92 and Variant of Loja-Valle del Genil suppose a “Great technical challenge“For the succession of tunnels and viaducts that contemplate to preserve the environment and integrate into the landscape. The section that crosses the Genil Valley consists of several works such as the Viaduct of the Salar, 693 meters, which will safeguard a scope of special value Archaeological, Roman Villa de Salar. 85 meters, and the A-92 road, with a 65-meter light.

The tunnel of the 1.3 -kilometer lemons will also be executed, as well as the connection with the service line: high speed line 036 Antequera – Santa Ana – Granada. They will also be done Four higher stepstwo lower steps, eight frames of frame -type drainage and three sneakers. Within the section of the A-92 it is worth highlighting the viaduct of the Manzanil, the longest of the Loja variant: with 1.7 kilometers, it will have 33 openings and its batteries will have an average height of about 35 meters, reaching maximums of 65 meters.

The tunnels that cross the Sierra Gorda complete the section: that of the abbots (615 meters, of which 380 m are executed in mine and the rest as an artificial tunnel) and that of the nuns (693 meters, of which 540 meters will be in mine and the rest in artificial tunnel); as well as the Juncar viaduct (63 meters); and a superior step 51 meters.