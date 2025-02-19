The Talgo snake has no end. As ABC has been able to know, after the announcement of the purchase of 29.7% of Sidenor of the Spanish trains manufacturer, the Minister of Transportation, Óscar Puente, already has the consent of the Moncloa to study the form … That, once the Basque steel land lands and consolidates its position, the State Society of Industrial Participations (SEPI) between with a significant position of that 70% that still remains at the margin of the participation of which the fund has been detached Trilantic.

The sources consulted explain to this newspaper that the Government will also study the signing of agreements not only with the Polish – well, for the moment, it has been self -excluded from any ‘friendly’ relationship with the new partners of Talgo – but also with the India JUPITER WAGONSsince in the sector it is a usual practice to outsource production to third parties, something that practically do all manufacturers.

The same sources warn that the ‘Basque Consortium’, led by Sidenor, together with the Basque Government (Finkatuz), BBK and the Vital Foundation Together, he does not see with good eyes the entrance of the SEPI in the shareholders, because it will not solve the critical situation that the company passes and through which it has been put on sale. Now, they are aware that in order to give way to the millionaire orders that have unemployed they will need to sign out externalization agreements as soon as possible.

Not surprisingly, among the government’s plans was that Weight -or in the absence Orders. For the Pedro Sánchez Executive, in fact, it was one of the strokes played for Poland to recleciate at the launch of the OPA and try to enter a second phase, but now that option has been ruled out from Warsaw.

The sources also explain that, precisely, this “shameless” government intervention, was one of the reasons why the non -executive vice president, José María Oriol, occurred last Friday 14, before the announcement of the ‘Yes to the Sidenor purchase.

The Basque Government -which was always in favor of Criteria Caixa to be the most appropriate partner to go hand in Indians, when they offered a quick exit to the blocking situation and the expansion option for Eastern Europe with large contracts in regions where it does not arrive now.

In addition, the offer of the Polish State Fund (PFR) -Pro -owner of the trains manufacturer Weight– It was better than that of Sidenor, since they were willing to pay 5 euros per share for 100 % of the company, while the Basques have only brought for 29.76 % to 4.15 euros fixed per share and 0, 65 cents if the Spanish railway met objectives in the 2027-28. The Poles also promised to address all the shareholders, not only to the main ones.

From Warsovia they discard now the possibility that PFR between as a minority shareholder in Talgoas the government shuffled, and will only be part of Talgo if it is as a majority shareholder. In this sense, they do not rule out returning to the load in the future and launch an OPA for 100% of the company with the intention of creating a European rail champion that competes with the other large rail manufacturers of the continent.

At the moment from Poland they do not close the door to cooperate with Talgo, but always in the frame Poland. But they only limit their collaboration exclusively to this agreement, ruling out to present themselves as an industrial solution for Talgo if they have no participation in the company, as they intend from La Moncloa.

Urgency of an industrial plan

They are crucial days for Talgo in need of an urgent industrial solution that will say that they will start as soon as the consortium that forms the Basque Government with Sidenor, BBK and the Vital Foundation entering the Board of Directors the Company.

The new dome will undertake changes in the council itself and wants to bring the company’s decision center from Madrid to Rivabelosa (Álava), where the manufacturer has one of its two floors. The other of the short -term objectives will be negotiating with Renfe removed it from part or the entire fine of 117 million euros that imposed last December due to delays in the delivery of trains Avril. The entrance of the SEPI into the company could be an incentive to end the conflict, while it would serve to make the State, and especially, Minister Óscar Puente, can cut in short of what is the main provider of Renfe in The high railway velocity business.