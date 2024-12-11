Óscar Puente affirms that six of the 37 contracts questioned by Aldama are from the Ábalos stage and 18 are without bidding

The Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, Óscar Puente, has announced in Congress that tomorrow or Monday, at the latest, he will deliver to Justice an audit of the contracts questioned by Víctor de Aldama.

Óscar Puente questions the contracts presented by Aldama: two were not awarded and only one was with Ábalos as minister

The reports, as indicated by Puente during an appearance in the Lower House, were requested by himself from State Highways and from the railway network operator, Adif.

“Of the 37 works indicated”, by Aldama, Óscar Puente has specified that “18 are not tendered” and that only six correspond to the period of José Luis Ábalos as head of Transportation. Also, some of them correspond to Ana Pastor’s time as Minister of Development.

Specifically, Puente has indicated that there are four that refer to the stage of the PP governments. “That paper doesn’t make the slightest sense, he did it with the intention of confusing or he caught it on some table,” he argued about Aldama. “The report will be finished today and presented to the judge tomorrow or Monday at the latest,” he said.

The current head of Transport already referred a few days ago to the contracts provided by Aldama before the Supreme Court, as alleged evidence of political corruption in the so-called ‘Koldo case’.

So, before the audit commissioned from Adif and Carreteras del Estado was carried out, Puente mentioned seven works and of those, only one corresponded to the Ábalos stage and of that “nothing irregular has been observed in the contracting file.” ”, he assured on the social network X.

“This analysis covers exclusively what has emerged through the media,” which today Puente has expanded to the 37 contracts mentioned. “We have to continue analyzing and going deeper based on the initial documentation, but it is already striking that what the investigated person has chosen to highlight in his writing is discredited so clearly and immediately,” said Puente before the aforementioned audit.