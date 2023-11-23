The PSOE, “probably,” would not have agreed to promote an amnesty law for those accused of the processes independence if Pedro Sánchez had not needed the seven votes of Junts for his investiture. This was recognized on Wednesday night by the new Minister of Transport and former mayor of Valladolid, Óscar Puente. “It is hidden from no one that adopting this measure at this time is inevitably linked to the formation of a Government. That is, without this measure, the investiture would not have been possible,” he added. In an interview on TVE, The socialist acknowledged that when asked about the measure of grace, he responds that “probably not” they would have accepted it if they had not needed the votes of Junts, the party that demanded it and whose leader, Carles Puigdemont, will personally benefit from it. Although he was also convinced that the amnesty, in any case, “would have ended up being imposed throughout the mandate.”

Puente, one of the ministers with the most political profile in Sánchez’s new Cabinet, considers that the controversy raised by the right is “the excuse” of the PP for the prospect of having ahead of it “four years of a Government that is going to try to improve the equality among Spaniards and not to perpetuate privileges.” And, although he understood that it is “logical” to criticize changes in position such as that of the socialists — who before the elections flatly refused to approve the grace measure and ended up including it in the investiture pact with Junts —, it is necessary “ analyze whether these changes are consistent” with the previous ones, such as the pardons for the prisoners of the processes or the modification of the Penal Code adopted by the socialist Executive in the previous legislature.

The minister, who jumped to the fore as socialist spokesperson during the failed investiture of Alberto Núñez Feijóo in September – at which time he already spoke with Sánchez about his possible entry into the Government, as he revealed last night -, he appeals to put “the lights on” and look “to the horizon of the next four years.” “What is better? Let us apply this measure [de gracia] or that we will see ourselves in the short term with a lot of trials, with an extradition of [Carles] Puigdemont and that we return again to the tension of 2017 or similar? What is better? Should we close this chapter and advance understanding or do we want to encounter conflict again in the middle of the mandate? ”He stated.

Asked if he fears that the Senate, with an absolute majority of the PP, will try to stop the Government’s initiatives – for example, by setting a spending ceiling lower than that which the Executive foresees in the next Budgets -, Puente pointed out that the function of the Upper House ” “It is not amending Congress.” “The PP must reflect if it wants to use the Senate to carry out political filibusters, it would be very serious for the country,” he said. And he announced that the PSOE is going to “reform from Congress whatever is necessary to prevent the Senate from becoming a blocking Chamber,” without specifying how.

Puente also referred to the situation of Justice, when there are barely 15 days left until five years of a General Council of the Judiciary with its mandate expired and without any signs of agreement between the PSOE and the PP to renew its composition . “There are solutions [al bloqueo]. The first thing is to appeal to the responsibility of the PP, but we cannot wait four years for it to do so,” the minister stressed. “I believe that the PP has proposed a short term and with that expectation it seems that it has few incentives to renew the CGPJ […] The minister [de Justicia, Félix] “Bolaños is evaluating possible solutions.” Puente explained that the solution could come by “modifying the regulations so that these regulations are unblocked,” although without “modifying the parliamentary majorities.” “Let’s give time to time…” he asked.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don't miss anything, subscribe.

