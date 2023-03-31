Former Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistoriusdefinitively sentenced for themurder of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, will have to spend at least another year behind bars. This was decided today by the Supreme Court of Appeal of Pretoria which denied conditional release to Pistorius in the awaited day in which many expected a favorable decision against the 36-year-old.

The reasons are simple: the former athlete has not yet served the minimum period of detention necessary to obtain conditional release.

Pistorius faces more than another year in prison before his request for early release for good behavior is considered again by the South African justice. When? August 2024.