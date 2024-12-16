Oscar Pistoriuswell-known former Paralympic athlete and also in the media for the bloody murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamphas begun to rebuild his life since his release from prison on conditional release and has already started a new romantic relationship with Rita Greylinga former friend of the Pistorius family.

As far as is known, the relationship between Oscar and Rita began last January, when the former athlete received parole that keeps him under surveillance until 2029. Greyling, 33, a Wakkerstroom business management consultant in Mpumulangais an old acquaintance of Oscar, although those details are not the ones that have caught the attention of the media.

Specifically Her physical appearance did it: blonde, light-eyed… very similar to that of Reeva Steenkamp, ​​whom he murdered in 2013. The news is already known in South Africa and has reached the ears of Reeva’s mother, who considers that Oscar Pistorius “is still a danger to women” because “He has an anger problem.”

As for Rita’s family, it is also marked by a well-known murder case. It is about the death of Rita’s brother’s best friend and best man, Ghini Greyling, who found murdered inside a van submerged in the Vaal River nine days after attending Ghini’s bachelor party.

Be that as it may, this relationship is one of the small steps that Oscar Pistorius has taken to “slowly reintegrate into society”as expressed by sources close to the family.