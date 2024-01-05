CAPE TOWN. In a statement released by the Ministry of Justice of South Africa at 06.30 it is confirmed that Oscar Pistorius, as expected, is officially on probation from today and that he has been released from Atteridgeville prison, a few kilometers from the capital Pretoria, after having served almost 11 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

Pistorius is already in his uncle Arnold Pistorius' luxurious villa in Waterkloof, a rich neighborhood of Pretoria. The South African athlete Oscar Pistorius was released in secret on his parole: he had shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day 2013.

There were dozens of TV crews, photographers and journalists gathered outside the gates of Atteridgeville Correctional Centre, in the capital Pretoria, before 6am. But no one saw the Paralympic champion. They found out from officials “that he is already at home and was released when no one was there.”

Department of Corrections officials had said the time of release would not be announced in advance and there would be no “parade”: they managed to keep him away from media attention. They probably took him from prison to the Department of Corrections office to be processed. He is initially expected to be housed at his uncle's villa in Pretoria, where he lived during his murder trial and was held under house arrest for a period in 2015-2016.

Pistorius was approved for parole in November, the second time he had applied. He has served almost 9 of his 13 years and 5 months sentence: in South Africa you are entitled to parole after having served at least half of your sentence.

No alcohol and no interviews: the restrictions

The Paralympic champion will live under strict conditions until his sentence expires in December 2029. Some of the conditions include restrictions on being allowed to leave his home, a ban on consuming alcohol and an order to attend programs on anger management and violence against women. He will have to perform community service.

Pistorius will also have to meet regularly with parole officials at his home and in prison services offices and will be subjected to unannounced visits by authorities. He is not allowed to leave the Waterkloof district without permission and is banned from speaking to the media until the end of his sentence. He could be sent back to prison if he violates any of his parole conditions. South Africa does not use electronic bracelets, so Pistorius will not wear any devices, but he will be monitored constantly by a department official in charge of his case and will have to inform the official of any major changes in his life, such as whether he wants to get a job or move in another house.

The crime

Pistorius claims he shot the model by mistake, believing she was a thief hiding in the bathroom: he fired his licensed 9mm pistol several times through the door in self-defense. While prosecutors say he intentionally killed his girlfriend during a late-night argument.

Steenkamp's family did not oppose his request for parole in November, although his mother, June Steenkamp, ​​said she does not believe Pistorius is fully rehabilitated and is still lying about the killing.

Pistorius was initially found guilty of manslaughter – a charge comparable to manslaughter – and sentenced to 5 years in prison. After appeals from prosecutors, he was eventually found guilty of murder and his sentence was increased. He was sent to prison for the first time in 2014, released to house arrest in 2015 and sent back to prison in 2016.

Reeva's mother's statement: “We are in prison for life”

The victim's mother, June Steenkamp, ​​said in a statement: “The conditions imposed by the parole board, which include anger management courses and gender-based violence programs, send a clear message that gender-based violence is seriously”. But wondering if she had been served justice, the woman responded that “there can never be justice if your loved one never comes back, and no amount of time served will bring Reeva back. We, who are left behind, are the ones serving life sentences.”