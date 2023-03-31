Home page World

Oscar Pistorius talks into his mobile phone during a sentencing hearing for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the Pretoria Supreme Court (2016). © Alon Skuy/TIMES MEDIA POOL/AP/dpa

The 36-year-old has served about half of his sentence of more than 13 years. Under South African law, this entitles him to a parole hearing. Will it be granted?

Pretoria – The planned parole hearing for former top athlete Oscar Pistorius, who was convicted of manslaughter, was followed with excitement in South Africa on Friday. Media from all over the world gathered in front of the prison. They hoped to get a glimpse of the behind-closed-doors session in the capital, Pretoria. It was initially unclear whether the hearing had already started.

Pistorius shot his then-girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp four times through the bathroom door of his villa on Valentine’s Day 2013. The 36-year-old has served about half of his 13-year, five-month sentence. Under South African law, this automatically entitles him to a parole hearing. According to a statement by Pistorius himself, the parole board wanted to interview the mother of the killed Reeva Steenkamp. The Steenkamps have always questioned Oscar’s version of what happened that night, Tania Koen, the Steenkamps’ legal representative, told eNCA. The family has said repeatedly over the years that they did not support parole.

According to the corrections authority, the committee may not come to a decision on the same day. Should he not be paroled, Pistorius has the right to request an appeal. dpa