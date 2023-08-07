Special guest in the MotoGP paddock at Silverstone, the young McLaren talent was scolded by his mother Nicole after a photo astride Zarco’s Desmosedici GP23

Mom, you know, is always mom. Even when the son by profession is a driver and races at more than 300 km/h in a Formula 1 racing car. As of today, Oscar Piastri, a young McLaren talent, is well aware of this and at Spa, on the last weekend before the summer break, collected the first podium of his career in the sprint race but also the disappointment for an accident with the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz which immediately ousted him from the games at the start of the real GP. Taking advantage of the holidays, the 22-year-old Australian decided to visit the MotoGP paddock, which competed at Silverstone last weekend. And, in spite of him, he was scolded by his mother Nicole for a photo published on social media…

plaques — Invited by a sponsor to the Ducati Pramac team garage, like any self-respecting enthusiast, Piastri too was unable to resist the lure of a photo astride Johann Zarco's Desmosedici GP23. In short, a tempting opportunity for content to be published on Twitter: "Since there is a break for the four wheels, I thought I should have done a lap on two", wrote Oscar in reference to a hypothetical walk on the track with a MotoGP bike. Almost immediately, even considering Melbourne's time zone, came Nicole Piastri's amusing reply: "Oh no, you won't! Get off that Oscar Jack Piastri bike now. My heart already barely resists the machines".

WEB STARS — Inevitable how mamma-Piastri's reply tweet went around the web, receiving about 13,000 likes, 900 retweets, more than 100 replies and over 700,000 views in just a few hours. With almost 11,000 followers, Nicole is practically already a star on the web who, on normal race weekends, posts photos of her children as children (Oscar also has three sisters) or the family dogs sleeping in front of the TV (obviously tuned to the channel that broadcasts the F1). Up to the reproach that, as in the best American comedies, you sound even more threatening with the use of the full name registered in the registry office. Because, precisely, even if you are a driver in F1 by profession, there will always be some danger from which your mother will have to warn you. Possibly also creating a bit of healthy embarrassment on social media…