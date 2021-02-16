Kirchner Senator Oscar Parrilli pointed out this Tuesday against allies of the Government in the Chamber of Deputies whom he accused of being “accomplices of macrismo“and stop the approval of the judicial reform that already has half approval from the upper house.

“In the Senate we have complied, the ball is in the court of deputies and they are the ones who have to deal with it, “the former secretary general of the Presidency of Cristina Kirchner emphasized in radio statements to Futurock.

And he launched: “There are some legislators who are allies of ours who until now have not given the ok to sanction it and with this they are being somehow complicit with macrismo in maintaining an absolutely irregular, macro-political prosecutor who carries out these policies and allows this lawfare stay current “.

The judicial reform project promoted by the Government had a half-approval in the Senate last August, with 40 positive votes and 26 negative votes.

The Senate gave half a sanction to the judicial reform project. Photo: Lucia Merle.

Parrilli insisted on the need for the approval of the judicial reform after questioning the ruling of Chamber IV of the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber, which ruled on Friday that all the files related to the investigation of alleged espionage initiated against former officials of the macrismo , who resided in the courts of Lomas de Zamora, are processed in Comodoro Py.

“The illegality that (Mauricio) Macri established in Argentina with the extortion and conditioning activity to persecute political leaders, in many sectors of the Justice is still alive and well and this illegality has become a kind of guaranteeing impunity for officials macristas, “said Parrilli.

Regarding the case in which the alleged espionage of Kirchner leaders is being investigated, Parrilli claimed that the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli excuse himself from intervening in the investigation.

“I hope that the prosecutor Stornelli, from whom I have asked four political trials, will excuse himself. He cannot participate and if he does not excuse himself it will be another reason to ask him for impeachment,” Parrilli insisted.

Cristina Kirchner appealed on Friday the decision of the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber.

JPE