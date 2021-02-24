The senator from the Frente de Todos, Oscar Parrilli, charged very hard against Justice after the ruling that sentenced Lázaro Báez -by majority vote- to 12 years in prison for the crime of money laundering in the known case as the Money Route K.

“They condemn Lázaro Báez because he is dark, because he was a friend of Néstor Kirchner and because he is not part of the courtroom of power nor was he ever formed by the top entrepreneurs in Argentina, many of them related to the media, “said Parrilli in the Upper House.

He continued: “Why don’t they condemn Gianfranco Macri? If Lázaro Báez goes to prison, Gianfranco should also go and I don’t know if Mauricio MacriIf it is proven that he was his front man, because where did they get those 36 million that they whitewashed, that they had in black in tax havens and that they continue to have outside? “.

Parrilli spoke during the treatment of the national government project – finally approved – that provides tax incentives to the construction sector, in a vote that the opposition voted in favor but with some objections regarding money laundering abroad.

