The ultra-Kirchner senator for Neuquén Oscar Parrilli compared this Thursday the president of the United States, Joe Biden, with the late former president Néstor Kirchner and took the opportunity to ask him to help Argentina in the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and in the efforts to get more vaccines against the coronavirus.

During the treatment of the project to modify the Income Tax, in addition to renewing his unwavering criticisms against Together for Change, Parrilli referred to the actions that other countries are taking to prop up the economy in the face of the crisis that the pandemic installed.

And he pointed out that Biden announced in the United States a “public works plan” which, as he stressed, “never had“ in the history of that country.

“And what does Biden say? What is this plan going to be for? American workers, American companies and American supplies. To me it makes me remember, the truth, to Nestor Kirchner in 2003“the senator compared.

Parrilli said that the US president decided to undertake these works to strengthen his economy “no because I’m populist, Kirchner“but because” he simply has common sense, he has rationality and he knows what is best. ”

“And now the Secretary of the Treasury of the United States (Janet Yellen) has just proposed a global tax on corporations,” he mentioned, perhaps referring to the tax on large fortunes that the government promoted to raise funds in the face of the Covid crisis. -19.

But in addition, Parrilli took the attribution of asking to the United States help so that the IMF gives Argentina better conditions to refinance the around 44,000 million dollars owed and also to access more vaccines against the coronavirus.

After recalling that the head of the US Southern Command, Admiral Craig S. Faller, began an official visit to Argentina, Parrilli decided to reiterate a request that, he clarified, was previously promoted by Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

Craig Faller with Carla Vizzotti and Agustín Rossi. AFP photo.

“If I would have (sic) to make a request to this man to transmit to the government of the United States, the truth that could help us”, before them.

And he paraphrased Cristina again: “As the former president and president of the Senate said a few days ago, that they give us more time to pay the debt with the IMF; it is impossible, it is unpayable, neither the amounts nor the interests that are there”, he cried out.

And he added that “it would be good for the representative who came from the United States to convey the need for the president of the United States to support the request of this government.”

Vaccine order

“The second is also to ask them, to the extent that they can, to collaborate so that the Argentine government can get the AstraZeneca vaccines,” added Parrilli, on his wish list to an interlocutor not present.

Then, he remarked: “The best thing they could do is help us and facilitate, with the economic, technological, production means that the United States government has, so that all of Latin America has the amount of vaccines that are needed as quickly as possible.”

So far there have been no formal responses from Biden.

DS