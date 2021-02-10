The Senator of the Frente de Todos Oscar Parrilli harshly criticized the sector of agricultural producers who are against the increase in withholdings and said that “they always say the same thing but silver pockets are filled and they take the foreign currency abroad ”.

Parrilli indicated that “the increase in the price of food has a lot to do with the increase in international prices of commodities, of the goods that we export, and they intend to win in the domestic market the same they earn abroad ”.

Along these lines, he argued that “if there is no government policy to decouple domestic prices from international ones, we will always have these problems.”

The Kirchner senator acknowledged that dialogue with agricultural organizations is necessary, but clarified that “that does not mean that one accepts the conditions of the agricultural employers, that they have not realized that they lost the election”.

“If they are truly democratic, they have to recognize that there is another government, that it has other priorities, other policies, and that they have to submit to those policies, and it is not with threats, blackmail or with these violent actions that they have to build an Argentina seriously, “he said in statements to Futurock.

In addition, Parrilli said that the Kirchner governments were “criticized by those who believe they are the owners of Argentina, but bread, milk, barbecue, meat, food could be eaten at a reasonable price.”

“We had controlled inflation and unprecedented purchasing power. In the 12 years of management, our government was characterized by that, by having a great purchasing power on the part of salaries, “he added.

These statements were made in the framework of the meeting that President Alberto Fernández will hold this Wednesday at Casa Rosada with the Liaison Table, after criticism of the agricultural sector by the rise in food prices and the warning about a possible increase in withholdings and the implementation of export quotas.

The parties will resume the dialogue after more than a year: the last time the President had received the Liaison Table was in December 2019.