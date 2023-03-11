For the second year, there will be no speech by Volodymyr Zelensky at the Oscar ceremony, scheduled for Sunday 12 March. For the second time, the organizers of the Oscars have rejected the request of the Ukrainian president to speak online at the award ceremony. Variety writes it, explaining that the request of the Ukrainian leader had been forwarded by Mike Simpson, a well-known entertainment agent. But the Academy declined, despite Zelensky appearing on video at the Grammy Awards and Golden Globes.

Zelensky hoped to follow up his video appearance at the Berlin Film Festival with a virtual spot Sunday night live on ABC. In fact, in this period there is a decline in support from the American public for the cause of Ukraine. Zelensky had appeared at the opening in Berlin coinciding with the presentation of “Superpower”, the documentary about him shot by Sean Penn. The message at the Berlinale had closed a year in which it was welcomed with open arms on the opening nights at the Cannes 75 and Venice 79 festivals and last September at the New York Stock Exchange.

Last year, Oscar producer Will Packer declined Zelensky’s request, noting that the war in Ukraine involves only whites and that previous tragedies involving people of color had not received as much attention. However, there was a minute of silence for Ukraine during the ceremony.