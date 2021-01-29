Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After the Brazilian star Oscar surprised everyone and traveled to China in 2017, at the age of twenty-six, leaving his place as a key and important player in Chelsea, England, so he leaves now, and after 4 years of his presence in Shanghai, China, to say that he is thinking of Back again to Europe.

He added, in an interview with Fox Sports – Brazil, that he intends to fulfill his contract first with the Chinese club until 2024, but after that he will return to Europe, specifically to his former club, Chelsea.

He added: “The blues” are my first priority, and I feel that “my place is reserved” at Stamford Bridge.

Oscar admitted that his Brazilian friends Willian and David Luiz tried some time ago to persuade him to return to Europe, but he told them that this is difficult at the present time, because he has a contract with his Chinese club.

In the same context, and in another interview by this Brazilian star to the English newspaper “The Guardian”, he admitted that he was happy in China, but he opened the door to returning to Chelsea, saying: When my contract ends here, I hope to return to the “Blues”, where I made a good history with this team. .

He added: I went to England at a young age, and during a period when the English fans did not trust much in the Brazilian players, but I was one of those who succeeded in changing this idea, and I will be older and mature when I return, and I am still in full physical and technical fitness and my numbers are good, For all of this, I already feel that there is a place for me at Chelsea.