Ciudad Juarez.- At around 9:40, Oscar Maydon, singer of the “corridos tumbados” movement, began his show, which mainly has children and teenagers singing his music at the top of their lungs.

Prior to the formal event of the Grito de Independencia presided over by the mayor of Juárez, Cruz Pérez Cuéllar, the singer was accompanied by his group of musicians who range from the country-side Sierra to the Sinaloa band.

“A shout from all my beautiful people of Ciudad Juárez!” Maydon asked, followed by the roar of young voices and some tricolo bubuzelas that can be seen throughout the plaza.

The singer caused excitement among the youth when he announced one of his hits with the first two verses: “just when I want, pu*as dance for me naked,” followed by the song F*CK, which was introduced by exclaiming “and with all due respect, but all women are worth it…” followed by the popular phrase from the chorus of said song.

The place is attracting more and more people who came to enjoy the free presentations, fair games and Mexican snacks in commemoration of the beginning of the Mexican War of Independence.