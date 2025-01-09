



It is eleven o’clock on a winter morning. Oscar Martínez wears a dark coat and shows a warm smile. He is slim, educated, exquisite. He poses naturally in front of the camera and responds brilliantly to even the smallest matter. The actor, playwright and theater director…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only