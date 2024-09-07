Alexandre Inácio – Publisher threei Alexandre Inácio – Publisher three https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/alexandre-inacio-editora-tres/ 09/07/2024 – 18:00

São Paulo’s traditional “temple of happiness and pleasure” has new guardians. Aratã and Aruã Maroni are the new faces of the dynasty that created the Bahamas Hotel Club 30 years ago, one of the most famous adult entertainment nightclubs in the capital of São Paulo. Since January, the brothers have taken over the throne occupied for decades by their father, businessman Oscar Maroni Filho, who stepped away from the family business after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in late 2023.

Now, at the helm of the business, the heirs are trying to revive the glory days of Bahamas and try to break the symbiosis that exists between the nightclub and its founder, but without losing the essence of their business. The task will not be easy. Previously frequented by 140 people daily, with peaks of 180 on certain days of the week, today the nightclub receives just over 70 guests per night, who, just on food and drinks, spend an average of around R$600.

Frequented by businesspeople, politicians and members of the highest caste of São Paulo society — names always kept strictly confidential — Bahamas enjoyed glorious times between the mid-1990s and the first seven years of the 2000s. Closed in 2007 by Mayor Gilberto Kassab for engaging in activities other than those authorized, Bahamas was reopened in 2013.

One of the first steps taken by the brothers is to restore the luxury that was once common in the Bahamas. So far, the investments are not high, but high enough for a business that has lost almost half of its main source of income. Around R$2.5 million has already been invested in renovations, infrastructure, amenities for the suites and management systems.

Since taking over, the two brothers have discovered a series of frauds in the operation. They hired an external auditor, reviewed the numbers, changed the menu, adjusted the marketing and began renovations to the building. “Before my father was diagnosed, he was already showing signs of health problems. He was no longer able to control the business and people, many employees, took advantage of this. Of the 30 employees we had, we replaced 18,” Aratã told DINHEIRO.

The executive says that he followed a client’s suggestion that, at first, he should not worry so much about the club’s revenue, but rather about having control of the venue. “Increasing revenue with a mega marketing campaign would only make the problems multiply.”

The new phase of Bahamas also involves adjustments to some strategies. The venue intends to hold shows, events, themed parties, open to customers during lunch and become a meeting point for people, to offer almost exclusive experiences, almost like a “Disney of adult entertainment”. The plans also include participation in and sponsorship of events.

To promote the new phase of Bahamas, the brothers are investing in digital marketing. Influencers were hired to promote the club’s 30th anniversary party, scheduled for September 6. “Those regular customers, who used to come twice a week, have started to come back. It’s a solid thing that’s yielding results. The occupancy rate is still not as high as it was in its heyday, but it’s a trend that’s gradually increasing,” said Aruã.

While the aesthetic and operational changes implemented by the Maroni brothers at Bahamas are beginning to bear fruit, the philosophy that has always guided the house remains intact: hedonism. The doctrine created in Ancient Greece now meets the modernity presented by the new generation of the Maroni dynasty.