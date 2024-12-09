The new general secretary of the PSOE of Madrid, Óscar López, began by giving thanks. After the minister has been the only one who has presented his candidacy to the primaries of the Madrid socialist party – the possible candidates to lead it had until two in the afternoon last Saturday to present themselves -, thus becoming, directly, secretary general, supported by Ferraz and La Moncloa, has addressed his colleagues through a written letter. “Thank you for defending our ideas, our principles and our values ​​with courage every day of the year and everywhere,” it began. “This is a collective task and a true public service mission, after almost 30 years with right-wing governments that treat Madrid as if it were a private club,” he continued. The minister addressed the PP executives as the governments “that have made Madrid the epicenter of the worst politics”: “The politics of insult, hoax, corruption and privatization. That understands the rights of Madrid residents as the private business of a few. That he is incapable of maintaining the minimum institutional respect. A right-wing government that only knows how to work against everyone. Against the Government of Spain, against the unions, against public health and education. Against women, against young people and against workers. Related News Standard Yes The PSOE primaries in Madrid open with Óscar López as the only favorite Mariano Calleja If Sánchez’s minister has no adversaries, he will be general secretary without a vote of militants After saying that it is “a wave of the most extreme right” that questions science and climate change, that defames feminism and environmentalism and that devalues ​​workers and unions, has mentioned Ayuso to say: “It is the last in a long list that has included several presidents of the Community involved in different cases of corruption and who always defended the privileges of a minority against the interests of the majority of Madrid residents.” The brand new general secretary of the PSOE-M has addressed all the militants of the 179 municipalities of the Community and the 21 districts of Madrid, all the mayors, as well as their representatives in all institutions, and has asked them to be brave , defend “public health and education, the right to housing and the role of the free press”; and denounce “the policy of insults and the financing of hoax manufacturers.” madrid_dia_0703In short, create “a clean policy that defends the collective interest.” To do this, he asked “not to be intimidated by the mud machine.” «Millions of progressives in Madrid have to listen to us and they will listen to us. Always defending the truth, with courage. Always putting the general interest above particular interests. “We will soon hold our Congress,” concluded the statement addressed to the cosialists.

