The Minister for Digital Transformation and Public Service, Oscar Lopezwill officially present his candidacy for the primaries for the General Secretariat of the Madrid Socialists next Thursday in the Central district of the capital, they have confirmed to Public sources in your environment.

This decision comes after Juan Lobato has presented his resignation as leader of the PSOE of Madrid, due to the controversy over having registered before a notary some messages with the Chief of Staff of Óscar López, Pilar Sánchez Acera, regarding the confession of the boyfriend of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Alberto González Amadorfor alleged tax fraud.

For now, the former secretary of the PSOE-M will remain as a deputy on the socialist group’s bench in the Madrid Assembly and also, for now, he will continue as a senator by autonomous appointment in the Senate.