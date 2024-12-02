The Minister of Digital Transformation and Public Service, Oscar Lopez, This Thursday he will make his candidacy official to lead the PSOE in the Community of Madrid and will offer a press conference to explain his decision, as confirmed by sources close to him. The PSOE-M managing committee has called the primaries for the General Secretariatwhich maintains, with small changes, the same calendar that the former leader of the Madrid socialists Juan Lobato had agreed upon with Ferraz.

The primaries They will start on December 7 with the presentation of pre-candidacies, while from December 8 to 14 the collection and presentation of endorsements will take place. After that, between the 14th and the 17th, the candidates will be announced and appeals can be presented. In the event that there is more than one list, from Wednesday, December 18 to January 10, an information campaign will be launched to vote on January 11 in the first round, while the second will be on the 18th of the same month. He 15th Regional Congress will be held between February 1 and 2, 2024.

During these days, they have been several PSOE-M officials who have shown their support to the candidacy of López, who has the endorsement of Ferraz. López had already sounded like an adversary of Juan Lobato when, before resigning, he was running to revalidate the position. Another of the names that was heard was the mayor of Fuenlabrada, Javier Ayala, who was ruled out this Monday.

This monday morning recognized him as a possible “good candidate” the PSOE spokesperson in the Madrid City Council, Reyes Marotowho highlighted that he knows “the Madrid federation and the reality of the Community very well.” Maroto is clear that whoever presents himself has to do so “with conviction to try to win over the most rancid right of the PP.”

He has also highlighted López the new secretary of Economic Policy of the PSOE and councilor in the capital’s City Council, Enma López. You has shown his “absolute support” if he finally takes the step of presenting his candidacy to lead the Madrid socialist federation. “He is a fantastic teammate, he is an unstoppable person, he is an intelligent, brilliant, hard-working person and wherever he is he will do phenomenally,” he concluded.