Óscar López will confirm on Thursday his candidacy to lead the PSOE of Madrid

Óscar López, current Minister of Digital Transformation and Public Function, plans to announce this Thursday his candidacy to lead the PSOE of Madrid ahead of the party’s regional congress which, in principle, will take place between February 1 and 2, 2025. His announcement will thus come barely a week after the resignation of Juan Lobato as general secretary of the Madrid socialists as a result of the internal pressures caused by his clumsy management of the confession of two crimes by the couple. Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

As confirmed by elDiario.es from socialist sources, López will confirm that candidacy in a press conference that he plans to offer on Thursday at the Center district Association of the Madrid capital.

The process of the 15th Regional Congress of the PSOE in Madrid will begin with the opening of a calendar of primaries. Next Saturday, December 7, will be the time to present pre-candidacies and, in the case of more than one candidacy, from December 8 to 14 will be the collection and presentation of endorsements. After that, between the 14th and the 17th, the candidates will be announced and appeals can be presented. In the event that there is more than one list, from Wednesday, December 18 to January 10, an information campaign will be launched to vote on January 11 in the first round, while the second will be on the 18th of the same month.

López’s announcement comes after Lobato, who was going to be his probable opponent in the primaries, fell. His departure had to do with the fact that at the beginning of November, when he already knew he had been defenestrated by Ferraz, Lobato decided to register before a notary some WhatsApp conversations that he had had eight months earlier with Pilar Sánchez Acera, his partner in the leadership of the PSOE in Madrid and who, at that time, was precisely the chief of staff of Óscar López, who in turn was the chief of staff of Sánchez in Moncloa.

She asked Lobato to use in a plenary session of the Assembly the confession that Ayuso’s boyfriend sent to the Prosecutor’s Office for two tax crimes, arguing that the document was already in the hands of the press. The newspaper ABC was the one who revealed, last week, that Lobato had gone to the notary’s office. He defended his actions last Tuesday, in a public appearance without questions, ensuring that he did so to shield himself and also Sánchez Acera from anyone who could accuse them of having used a document leaked by the State Attorney General, accused in the case he is investigating. the filtration. In fact, his own gesture made Lobato have to testify this Friday before the Supreme Court, to which he had to hand over his mobile phone.

But there were very few in the Madrid PSOE – and almost none in the state party – who understood that Lobato made that decision and took the messages to a notary without telling anyone, not even her interlocutor in the conversation. Internal pressure made him resign 24 hours later, on Wednesday.