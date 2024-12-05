Says Óscar López, PSOE pre-candidate to replace Juan Lobato at the head of the general secretary of the Madrid PSOE, who has spent his entire life “working to bring about change in Madrid.” The dates coincide, since the politician, who says he has participated in “all the electoral campaigns in Madrid”, has witnessed how his party failed to beat the PP in more than 30 years. Now, he has come to “beat evil”, that is, Isabel Díaz Ayuso and also “the fachosphere.”

He is especially concerned about the message that he says he has received on a recurring basis since it became known that he was going to run to lead the Madrid PSOE: “They told me ‘be careful’, and that is the politics that must be banished in Madrid.” For this reason, he presents himself “with great enthusiasm” and with “a brave and strong project” to win the elections “on the third Sunday of May 2027.”

Of course, until then he first has to be named general secretary of his party in Madrid, a process that begins now and for which the dates are not yet very clear: “I think there is a congress in February,” and then it will be time to talk about teams.

Regarding how he plans to beat Ayuso, who has evolved from his poor result in 2019 to the absolute majorities of 2021 and 2023, López trusts his experience: «I know what the right’s trick is, it has been to sow disaffection in the social majority that does not share the privatization of education and health, that hundreds of thousands of Madrid residents who live between the M-30 and the M-40 are not going to vote. The socialist plans to restore their hope, who wants to support “everyone, the militancy, the self-employed”… his goal is “that we do not have 85 percent participation in the Salamanca neighborhood and 45 in Vallecas.” , as has happened in previous electoral campaigns, those in which he says he participated. Something that he is going to combat with “mobilization”, and that he believes has happened “at the expense of the fachosphere, which prevents the social majority from mobilizing.”









He is not worried about his discreet 2011 electoral results in Castilla y León: “I obtained 30 percent support, eight points more than Diaz Ayuso when he appeared for the first time in Madrid.”

Regarding his colleague Pilar Sánchez Acera, involved in the WhatsApp issue that cost Juan Lobato his job and is now being investigated by Justice, López indicates that “I will always defend brave, honest and loyal colleagues.”

He appeals to his experience in politics and remembers that he knows well this Madrid that has become a popular fiefdom for decades, “a PP that was capable of spying on itself,” he recalled. Because “we have memory, and against all this I rebel.”