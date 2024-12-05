On Sunday, March 3, 1996, Felipe González lost the general elections to José María Aznar. The next day, a young man who was close to turning 23 joined the PSOE. He did it in the socialist group of Canillejas, the neighborhood where he was born. The previous year, Joaquín Leguina had also lost the regional elections in the Community of Madrid. Since then, the socialists have not governed at the regional level.

28 years later, that young man, after having battled a thousand and one political battles in his party, faces the next electoral cycle with a mission, that of putting an end to nothing more and nothing less than almost three decades of power of the PP in Madrid. Oscar Lopez This Thursday he makes his candidacy to lead the PSOE of Madrid official.

He does so after a resignation, that of Juan Lobato, that has generated an internal earthquake for days. His objective, which he considers almost “a public service mission” is to “end that pit of corruption and dirty politics that Ayuso and the Madrid right have turned into,” as he said last weekend at the 41st Federal Congress of the PSOE. which was held in Seville.

The example of López’s membership day highlights, according to sources familiar with his work, that at the current Minister of Digital Transformation and Public Service He likes to show his face in difficult moments. That he is a politician with undoubted “social democratic commitment.”

López’s origins in the party were linked from the beginning to two of his friends: Pedro Sánchez and Antonio Hernando. The so-called “boys in White” came to the leadership of the PSOE in 2000 at the hands of the then Secretary of Organization José Blanco and worked in all of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero’s campaigns.

Now he is a member of the PSOE of Las Rozas and before he also did so in the Hortaleza group. But in Zapatero’s time he was given another mission, that of lead the PSOE of Castilla y Leóndue to its Segovian roots. He had served as a deputy in Congress for that constituency since 2004. And in 2008 he was elected general secretary of the Castilian and Leonese federation.

Two years later he took part in the “adventure” encouraged by Blanco and Zapatero in the regional elections and had bad results. There are some voices in Castilla y León who, because of that, and because of how he left there, recognize that they do not have good memories. For this reason, they doubt that the move can turn out well for the PSOE now. Those were different times, say those who trust him now.

The memory, according to other sources, is good. “He has been one of the best politicians who has ever passed through Castilla y León. He had great political instinct and has plenty of skills,” they point out.

López’s next missions were not easy either. He assumed the Secretary of Organization in 2012with a PSOE on the decline in times with Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba at the helm. During that period, in 2013, he made a “serious mistake”, in his words, for which he apologized. He favored a motion of censure in the Ponferrada City Council (León) that had the support of the former mayor of the PP Ismael Álvarez, convicted of sexual harassment of Nevenka Fernandez. López made it a condition that the former mayor resign the next day, but having him generated a lot of internal criticism.

Abstention with Rajoy and the 2017 primaries

In 2016 he distanced himself from Sánchez by supporting the candidacy of Patxi López in the PSOE primaries.

Already with his friend Sánchez as general secretary, he was spokesperson for the socialist group in the Senate since 2014. Everything changed in 2016. The traumatic decision to remove Sánchez from the leadership of the PSOE in the face of the crisis caused by abstention in the investiture of Mariano Rajoy It caused a breakup between the two. López did not support Sánchez’s decision and months later he joined Patxi López’s candidacy during the primary process that the current president of the Government ended up winning. The current minister wanted to prevent Susana Díaz from leading the PSOE at all costs and took the step in another candidacy due to Sánchez’s initial doubts.

Sources familiar with the internal life recount those years when López and Sánchez stopped speaking for a long period. To the surprise of many, including López himself according to these same sources, Sánchez recovered it in 2018 to be president of Paradores.

López’s complete redemption came in the summer of 2021, when Sánchez appointed him chief of staff. His right hand. In that position, in very turbulent times, he remained until last September. He moved to the front line as minister, replacing José Luis Escrivá. Being in the Council of Ministers was one of his great dreams in politics. He already warned that he had been silent for a long time due to his position in the shadows and that he really wanted to talk about politics.

The “unity” in Madrid and its ability to make teams

López is defined as a “electoral campaign specialist”. Those who know him well highlight his role in 2004 with Zapatero, as well as his involvement in the Galician regional elections in 2005 when Emilio Pérez Touriño managed to beat Manuel Fraga thanks to the support of the BNG. “He is the person with the most organic importance in the PSOE in the last 24 years. He has had the maximum confidence of Zapatero, Rubalcaba and Sánchez,” explains one of the sources consulted for this article. “That indicates many things because it is not common and you have to earn it,” says one leader consulted,

All the people consulted highlight their ability to “form teams” and for being a great expert on the PSOE at an organic level. During his inauguration as minister he uttered a phrase that can be read in the locker room of the team he fervently follows, Real Madrid, coined by Alfredo Di Stéfano. “No player is as good as all of them together.”

Before facing Ayuso electorally, there are still almost three years left, López’s challenge is to achieve unity in the PSOE of Madrid and strengthen it. The task is not easyaccording to some sources of Madrid socialism. But López’s intention is to integrate families. Sánchez has already made a nod in this sense by including the mayor of Fuenlabrada, Javier Ayala, in the Executive, who ran before Lobato in the 2021 primaries.

To win he will surely need collaboration with Más Madrid, which is currently above the Madrid PSOE. In the training they have slipped their ignorance of the territory. “I will be delighted to show Óscar López this wonderful region because, in order to govern the Community of Madrid, the first thing you have to have is true love and a deep knowledge of your neighbors,” the spokesperson said a few days ago. of training, Manuela Bergerot.

Those who have worked closely with him highlight that he is capable of adapting to various discursive registers. From “elegance” when playing, to “machetes” if you have to toughen your tone. “I would highlight his political intelligence. For example, as a cabinet member he is the best preparing electoral debates“says a socialist leader. “She prepares the issues very well and knows her rivals, Ayuso has an impression,” highlights another source who also highlights her knowledge of the television world and its importance.

Be that as it may, the immediate future of the Madrid PSOE is in their hands. Between Sunday, December 8 and Saturday, December 14, you will have to collect the guarantees, which will give a first sample of the internal support you have. If everything goes as planned and, as expected, there are no more alternative candidates, in mid-January he will be proclaimed general secretary of Madrid socialism with eyes set on 2027.