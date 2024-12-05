The Minister for Digital Transformation, Óscar Lópezpresented his candidacy this Thursday to lead the PSOE-M. The socialist leader has assured that he is taking “a step forward” by presenting himself in the party primaries to lead a “brave” project that confronts the PP and Isabel Díaz Ayuso and that enables “the change” of government in the region in 2027. “I’m not in the Assembly, but I’m going to be everywhere,” López said as a declaration of intent from the socialist group in the center of Madrid, where he presented his candidacy.

