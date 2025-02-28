Juan Lobato already has a specific function in the Madrid Assembly, after remaining three months as a deputy Raso in the Socialist Parliamentary Group, after his resignation as Secretary General of his party in November. From today it appears as an attached spokesman for the … Commission of the Statute of Autonomy, Regulation and Statute of the Deputy, a position that will give him very little work and that in any case adapts well to what he intended in the Madrid Parliament.

The new Lobato function is part of the reorganization of the Socialist Parliamentary Group of the Assembly, after the election of the new executive headed by Óscar López in the Regional Congress of First of February. The PSOE parliamentary spokeswoman, Mar Espinar, reported this decision to Lobato a couple of weeks ago, with the approval of Óscar López.

Lobato thus maintains his deputy act and clears any questions that could have been since he presented his resignation in November, after revealing that he had led the conversation for WhatsApp to notice that he had with the right hand of Óscar López, Pilar Sánchez Acera, now number two of the party, about confidential information of Ayuso’s boyfriend to use it in full against the president.

The former Secretary General of the PSOE of Madrid also remains in the Senate, where he obtained the Act by regional designation. In the upper house it has more functions in four parliamentary commissions.

Lobato had requested an “institutional” position in the Socialist Parliamentary Group that would not take away much time to turn to its Senate activity, and to also adjust to its current political profile, as an ex -leader of its party in Madrid.

His task as an attached spokesman in the Commission of the Statute of Autonomy leaves him out, in practice, of the activity of the plenary session in the Assembly, so it will be difficult to see him ask the members of the regional government or lead any parliamentary initiative on behalf of his parliamentary group.