“We are going to change Madrid, we have two and a half years to do it,” the newly appointed general secretary of the PSOE of Madrid, Óscar López, said this morning in an intervention on ‘La hora de La 1’, on TVE. «It’s about bringing everyone together, everyone knows the truth about Madrid. “I am convinced that there will be a change in Madrid in 2027. We must face a machinery trained and oiled in launching hoaxes,” he indicated. After these words, the new leader of the PSOE-M has indicated that he faces the new position with “desire and enthusiasm”: “You have to have will, desire and enthusiasm, and I have them. I have never gone on my own in my life. Before making the decision I spoke with hundreds of PSOE activists in Madrid who expressed their support and desire. “I have the support of the Madrid socialists to make this change possible.” The minister has addressed the Ayuso Government as a “corrupt government” and has expressed that a step forward must be taken to put an end to these political practices: “Even the head of the national Popular Party fell for defending corruption and the practices of Ayuso, the machine crushed Casado. How is it possible that, in a country like Spain, one of the most advanced democracies in the world, there is someone who can tell you ‘be careful’? What do you mean ‘be careful’? People know very well what the Popular Party does in Madrid. The machine crushed Casado.Related News In 2027 standard If Juan Lobato does not rule out running in the primaries for the regional elections Mariano Calleja The former leader of the PSOE of Madrid wants to continue for now with his activity in the SenateAfterwards, he has addressed the Madrid president directly : “I don’t know if Ayuso has been known for what she does in the Assembly or outside of it, I think the latter.” Furthermore, he recalled the president’s “de facto rejection” of the signing of the ‘María Goyri program for the Incorporation of Teaching and Research Talent’: “A government that intends to be the standard-bearer of a true cultural counterrevolution that goes against the advance of civilization . “They crush the media, the unions, feminism… We must not go backwards.” After this, the new leader has assured that he will dedicate “more to the ministry than Ayuso does to the Community of Madrid” and that he will continue to fulfill his obligations as a minister, “I will continue to make my positions compatible just as Ayuso does. In fact, I am convinced that I am going to dedicate more time to the institution than her. Regarding the issue of the president’s boyfriend, Óscar López has indicated that “Ms. Ayuso’s boyfriend committed a tax crime and Miguel Ángel Rodríguez leaked a lie. “There are leaks every day, there are not enough courts to investigate them.” And as for Lobato, the new general secretary has indicated that he has not spoken with him after the events: “I helped him in everything I could.” Regarding Lobato’s visit to the notary, the leader has expressed that he has nothing to comment. madrid_dia_0703About the Koldo case: «Politics is being judicialized. I trust in the courts, in justice. There are tons of lies that are going to be cleared up. Let’s talk about the issues that really matter to people. They are trying to muddy public life and get people to distance themselves from politics. The opposition is behind what Clean Hands does. “It is a political strategy to make a judicial front.” Finally, he sent a message of reassurance to all Muface mutual members, who assured that they will continue to be covered: «We will prepare a new tender, we will advance a new agreement. Our objective is to govern well.

